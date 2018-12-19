Tomorrow’s WWE Hidden Gems to Highlight AWA Action

According to WWE Network News, Thursday’s WWE Network Hidden Gems will be two hours of the AWA Christmas night 1984 card from St. Paul Minnesota. The show was during a time when Jerry Jarrett’s Memphis promotion, and AWA attempted to co-promote under the banner of Pro Wrestling USA to combat the national expansion of the WWF. The following matches will be highlighted…

* Billy Robinson vs. Steve Olsonoski

* Steve Regal vs. Baron Von Raschke

* Mr. Saito vs. Jim Brunzell

* Curt Hennig vs. Nick Bockwinkel

* Jerry Blackwell and Greg Gagne vs. Bruiser Brody and The Masked Superstar

* The Road Warriors vs. The Fabulous Ones

* Rick Martel vs. Jimmy Garvin