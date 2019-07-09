Various News: Tone Loc and Janelapalooza Set for Starrcast, Orange Cassidy Set for PWG BOLA, Raw Look at EVOLVE

– Starrcast has announced the details for the official AEW All Out After Party at Starrcast III. The after party has been dubbed Janelapalooza. Janela will host the show and feature rapper Tone Loc. You can check out the announcement and Tone Loc commenting on the news below.

Starrcast presents: Janelapalooza! Join host @JANELABABY, talent, wrestlers, surprise guests, and special musical guest and three time Grammy Award nominee @RapperToneLoc at the official #AEWAllOut After Party – Janelapalooza at #Starrcast! TICKETS: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/9ovbscWQxQ — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) July 9, 2019

– PWG has announced Orange Cassidy as the sixth entrant for this year’s Battle of Los Angeles.

– WWE has released the video for the special look at EVOLVE that aired during last night’s Raw. The EVOLVE 10th anniversary show will air this weekend on the WWE Network. You can check out that video below.