wrestling / News

Various News: Tone Loc and Janelapalooza Set for Starrcast, Orange Cassidy Set for PWG BOLA, Raw Look at EVOLVE

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Starrcast III

– Starrcast has announced the details for the official AEW All Out After Party at Starrcast III. The after party has been dubbed Janelapalooza. Janela will host the show and feature rapper Tone Loc. You can check out the announcement and Tone Loc commenting on the news below.

– PWG has announced Orange Cassidy as the sixth entrant for this year’s Battle of Los Angeles.

– WWE has released the video for the special look at EVOLVE that aired during last night’s Raw. The EVOLVE 10th anniversary show will air this weekend on the WWE Network. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela, Orange Cassidy, Starrcast III, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading