Tonga Loa’s Bloodline Anointment & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 6-7-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Tonga Loa’s anointment into The Bloodline and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:

* Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell
* Angel vs. Apollo Crews
* Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano
* Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa into The Bloodline

