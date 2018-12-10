wrestling / News
Various News: Toni Storm Accidentally Kicks Referee In The Face, Impact Wrestling To Celebrate 2 Million Subscribers With Free Shows On YouTube
– During a Pro Wrestling: Eve event, Toni Storm faced off against Jordynne Grace and while kicking out of a pin attempt, Storm accidentally kicked the ref in the face.
Don’t ref @tonistorm_ matches. Kicked dude SQUARE in the face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DM19RdHC14
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 8, 2018
Although I can’t stop laughing I am genuinely sorry https://t.co/LbSSVMyfvy
— Toni Storm トニー・ストーム (@tonistorm_) December 8, 2018
– Impact will release full episodes of classic shows this week, including the first-ever NWA-TNA PPV, a 2007 episode of Impact and Bound for Glory 2012to celebrate 2 million Youtube subscribers…
To celebrate 2 million subscribers we'll be Premiering 3 FULL SHOWS for free next week on YouTube!
Monday at 6pm ET – The first ever NWA-TNA PPV
Wednesday at 6pm ET – The December 20th, 2007 IMPACT
Friday at 6pm ET – Bound For Glory 2012
Our way of saying thank you! pic.twitter.com/USVlTdufIM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2018