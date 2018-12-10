Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Toni Storm Accidentally Kicks Referee In The Face, Impact Wrestling To Celebrate 2 Million Subscribers With Free Shows On YouTube

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Toni Storm NXT UK WWE Evolution

– During a Pro Wrestling: Eve event, Toni Storm faced off against Jordynne Grace and while kicking out of a pin attempt, Storm accidentally kicked the ref in the face.

– Impact will release full episodes of classic shows this week, including the first-ever NWA-TNA PPV, a 2007 episode of Impact and Bound for Glory 2012to celebrate 2 million Youtube subscribers…

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading