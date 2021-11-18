Toni Storm Added to Team Smackdown For Survivor Series

Team Smackdown has the final member of its women’s team for Survivor Series in Toni Storm. WWE announced that Sonya Deville had named Storm as Aliyah’s replacement in the match, as you can see below.

Deville pulled Aliyah from the match last week on Smackdown. She wrote on Twitter today:

”With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching, I want to ensure each brand is represented by the best and brightest Superstars. Therefore, it’s my pleasure to announce that TONI STORM will be the fifth and final member of the #Smackdown Women’s team. Congrats and good luck on Sunday!”

The updated card for the show, which airs Sunday on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

* Men’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, 1 More TBA)

* Women’s Survivor Series Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Toni Storm)

* Big E vs. Roman Reigns

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

* RK-Bro vs. The Usos