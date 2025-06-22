Toni Storm Addresses Mercedes Mone On AEW Collision, Promises To ‘Eat Her Alive’

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm spoke on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision about her future opponent Mercedes Mone. Storm, dressed in red, praised Mone for all her achievements, including recently winning the CMLL Women’s World title and becoming the first women to wrestle in Madison Square Garden, Tokyo Dome, Arena Mexico and Wembley Stadium.

Storm said that she was not just another champion for Mone to beat, adding that she’s “not some other motherfucker.” She said that if Mone makes one wrong move, Storm will “eat you alive.” She added that they’ll have the best women’s match of all time and she thinks Mone might be the GOAT, but Mone will have to kill Storm to beat her and take her championship.

Storm and Mone will collide at All In: Texas, which happens on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.