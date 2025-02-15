Toni Storm Says AEW Grand Slam Australia Is Special, Plans To Get The Job Done Against Mariah May

In an interview with Fightful, Toni Storm spoke about the pressure she’s under ahead of AEW Grand Slam Australia, and why it’s a special event for her. She will challenge Mariah May for the Women’s World title tonight.

She said: “I never really retain anything that goes on in the ring. It’s all a big blur, but I’m sure I’ll be retaining this because a lot of special people are going to be in the crowd. I have family members. I have family that hasn’t seen me wrestle in years and years and years since I was, you know, doing it for free on the Gold Coast as a 15-year-old. A lot of people are gonna be there and be watching. I don’t know if I’m nervous or what. I really don’t know. I hope I can just block it out for the time that I’m in the ring. I need to get the job done. I need to not let that affect me. I need to not let that distract me. I need to remember that, you know, very serious business going on with Ms. Mariah May. I need to get the job done. Then, we can all celebrate with a with a shoey or a stilettoey.“