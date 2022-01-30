Toni Storm Announced For WrestleCon 2022

Toni Storm is the latest talent to be added to WrestleCon 2022. WrestleCon announced on Sunday morning that the WWE alumna has been added to the show, as you can see below.

The convention takes place over WrestleMania weekend and also includes the following talent:

* Windham Rotunda

* Kurt Angle

* Paul Wight

* JBL

* Torrie Wilson

* Ron Simmons

* The IInspiration

* Road Dogg Brian James

* Lita

* Bull Nakano

* Mark and Jay Briscoe

* Westin Blake

* Atsushi Onita

* Jackie & Bobby Fulton

* JJ Dillon

* The Highlanders

* Tully Blanchard

* Maxx Payne

* Scotty Too Hotty

* One Man Gang

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* Adam Bomb, Bryan Clarke

* Slick

* Marina Shafir

* Mike Rotunda aka IRS

* Kelly Kelly

* Mickie James

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Killer Kross

* Bill Eadie

* Barry Darsow

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Ted DiBiase Jr.

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Chelsea Green

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Velvet Sky

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers