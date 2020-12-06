Toni Storm Answers Fan Questions on Her Favorite NXT UK Moment, Prepping for WarGames

– As noted, NXT Superstar Toni Storm took part in a Twitter Q&A session today before NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Below are some highlights of Storm’s answers to various fan questions:

Toni Storm on how she prepares for WarGames: “Throwing my body against a cage repeatedly until I become immune to pain.’

Her favorite NXT UK moment: “Obviously beating Rhea Ripley to become NXT UK Women’s Champion…duh.”

Her pre-match rituals: “Practice my moves on innocent trainees”

On turning her back on Ember Moon: “I want to associate myself with successful people. Duh.”

Her biggest inspiration for wrestling: “Shawn Michaels. For obvious reasons.”

Get your questions in for Toni Storm before she competes at #NXTTakeover #WarGames! #AskToni — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020

Practice my moves on innocent trainees https://t.co/3SnR4s2zC9 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020

Throwing my body against a cage repeatedly until I become immune to pain https://t.co/I69Bo8nfwZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020

Obviously heating Rhea Ripley to become NXT UK Women’s Champion…duh https://t.co/4abfoOPTQO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020

I want to associate myself with successful people. Duh. https://t.co/ShaplAK7Iw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020