wrestling / News
Toni Storm Answers Fan Questions on Her Favorite NXT UK Moment, Prepping for WarGames
– As noted, NXT Superstar Toni Storm took part in a Twitter Q&A session today before NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Below are some highlights of Storm’s answers to various fan questions:
Toni Storm on how she prepares for WarGames: “Throwing my body against a cage repeatedly until I become immune to pain.’
Her favorite NXT UK moment: “Obviously beating Rhea Ripley to become NXT UK Women’s Champion…duh.”
Her pre-match rituals: “Practice my moves on innocent trainees”
On turning her back on Ember Moon: “I want to associate myself with successful people. Duh.”
Her biggest inspiration for wrestling: “Shawn Michaels. For obvious reasons.”
Get your questions in for Toni Storm before she competes at #NXTTakeover #WarGames! #AskToni
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020
Practice my moves on innocent trainees https://t.co/3SnR4s2zC9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020
Throwing my body against a cage repeatedly until I become immune to pain https://t.co/I69Bo8nfwZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020
Asuka. Easily. https://t.co/TNRHwcrnLw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020
Obviously heating Rhea Ripley to become NXT UK Women’s Champion…duh https://t.co/4abfoOPTQO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020
I want to associate myself with successful people. Duh. https://t.co/ShaplAK7Iw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020
Shawn Michaels. For obvious reasons. https://t.co/ieR5TtkKFW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2020