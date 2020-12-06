wrestling / News

Toni Storm Answers Fan Questions on Her Favorite NXT UK Moment, Prepping for WarGames

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Toni Storm WWE NXT

As noted, NXT Superstar Toni Storm took part in a Twitter Q&A session today before NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Below are some highlights of Storm’s answers to various fan questions:

Toni Storm on how she prepares for WarGames: “Throwing my body against a cage repeatedly until I become immune to pain.’

Her favorite NXT UK moment: “Obviously beating Rhea Ripley to become NXT UK Women’s Champion…duh.”

Her pre-match rituals: “Practice my moves on innocent trainees”

On turning her back on Ember Moon: “I want to associate myself with successful people. Duh.”

Her biggest inspiration for wrestling: “Shawn Michaels. For obvious reasons.”

