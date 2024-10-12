– As previously reported, CMLL was forced to postpone Toni STorm vs. La Catalina due to Hurricane Milton and Toni Storm currently residing in Florida. Former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm appeared in a vignette at last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show. Storm revealed that even though her match with La Catalina has been postponed, it will still take place at a laster date “as soon as possible.”

Toni Storm noted during the vignette, “As you can see, I am very wet and not in a fun way. For tax purposes, I am currently residing in Florida, and due to Hurricane Milton, every possible flight to Mexico has been canceled like Fatty Arbuckle after making a series of phone calls.” She added, “Nevertheless, I regret to inform you that my match against La Catalina has been postponed, but due to the immense public pressure, it will happen as soon as possible.”

Storm added, “La Catalina! You threaten to pull the ‘chucha’ out of me? Only I can pull the chucha out of me and slap you in the face with it and then I’m gonna grab yours and make it look like a balloon animal. CMLL, batten down your hatches because I’m the Lucha-Whore, and Arena Mexico is going to get blown. Chin up, tits out, and watch for the shoe.”

CMLL has not yet announced when the postponed matchup between Toni Storm and La Catalina will take place.