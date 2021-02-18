wrestling / News
WWE News: Toni Storm Attacks Io Shirai, Zoey Stark Picks Up Win in Singles Debut
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Toni Storm still has it out for Io Shirai, attacking the NXT Women’s Champion on this week’s show. Storm attacked Shirai during a photo shoot as you can see below:
Toni Storm isn't finished with the #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io. 📸 pic.twitter.com/6im2zzeXux
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021
– WWE shared a clip of Zoey Stark defeating Valentina Feroz in her singles debut, as you can see below:
