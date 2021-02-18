wrestling / News

WWE News: Toni Storm Attacks Io Shirai, Zoey Stark Picks Up Win in Singles Debut

February 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

– Toni Storm still has it out for Io Shirai, attacking the NXT Women’s Champion on this week’s show. Storm attacked Shirai during a photo shoot as you can see below:

– WWE shared a clip of Zoey Stark defeating Valentina Feroz in her singles debut, as you can see below:

Io Shirai, NXT, Toni Storm, Zoey Stark

