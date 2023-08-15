Toni Storm Wishes She Didn’t Have To Go Back Home For All In

Speaking recently with Daily Star, AEW’s Toni Storm expressed her reluctance to go back to her home turf for the upcoming All In event (per Fightful). Storm cut her teeth in the English independent scene early in her career and said that while she is not excited to return, she has some plans to make the best of it. You can find some highlights from Storm and watch the full interview below.

On her feelings ahead of All In at Wembley Stadium: “I mean I’m very excited because it’s the biggest show that we’re about to do, the biggest show in AEW history. I’m just a little disappointed that it’s in England, I just wish Wembley Stadium could be in a different place because I lived in England for a very long time. It’s where I got established, it’s where I made a name for myself. I am British, I have a British family. I’m just really bummed I have to go back, I thought I left my life behind there. But it’s what a champion does, you know?”

On how she’ll handle being back in the UK: “The only reason I’d be excited to see those fans again, is that I get to rub it in how successful I am now. That’s gonna feel really good. That’s the only thing motivating me, just my excitement to show off how great I have become and officially denounce my British citizenship. Wembley Stadium, I can’t think of a better place.”