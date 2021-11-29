Toni Storm On Biggest Differences Between NXT & WWE Main Roster, State Of WWE Women’s Division

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Toni Storm discussed the biggest differences between NXT and WWE main roster, the current state of the WWE women’s division, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Toni Storm on the biggest differences between NXT and WWE main roster: “Everything is different, like the whole thing. To be honest it has been a totally different change to my entire life. Now I’m back on the road after like barely traveling for such a long time. It’s just everything. Everything down to the people, the way it’s run, everything is completely the opposite. It’s been quite an adjustment just trying to figure out how to find my feet in the roster. But its been cool. A lot of the girls have been really cool and welcoming, helping me backstage.”

On the current state of the WWE women’s division: “I do. I feel like there’s very much something special in the air. There’s a good vibe surrounding all of it and I’m very excited about all of it. I don’t know, I absolutely love all the call-ups. I think we are onto something special here. We are shaking things up. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s cool. I think people are really going to enjoy what we have to give them.”