Toni Storm Calls For Challengers On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By Megan Bayne

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Megan Bayne AEW Dynamite 3-12-25 Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm found herself a new challenger on AEW Dynamite when Megan Bayne attacked her on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Storm come out to cut a promo and said that she was willing to take on whoever stepped up.

Bayne then came out to attack Storm, laying her out as you can see below:

