Toni Storm Calls For Challengers On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By Megan Bayne

Toni Storm found herself a new challenger on AEW Dynamite when Megan Bayne attacked her on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Storm come out to cut a promo and said that she was willing to take on whoever stepped up.

Bayne then came out to attack Storm, laying her out as you can see below:

With every great story, comes a great HOLLYWOOD ending as Toni Storm & Mariah May clashed for the AEW Women's World Title. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max#ToniStorm | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/zJJtr9SNol — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025

