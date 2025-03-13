wrestling / News
Toni Storm Calls For Challengers On AEW Dynamite, Attacked By Megan Bayne
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
Toni Storm found herself a new challenger on AEW Dynamite when Megan Bayne attacked her on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Storm come out to cut a promo and said that she was willing to take on whoever stepped up.
Bayne then came out to attack Storm, laying her out as you can see below:
With every great story, comes a great HOLLYWOOD ending as Toni Storm & Mariah May clashed for the AEW Women's World Title.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + Max#ToniStorm | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/zJJtr9SNol
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1899985792795124030
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out
- D-Von Dudley Addresses Fans Booing Hulk Hogan at the WWE Raw on Netflix Debut, Calls Hogan ‘One of the Biggest Liars’ in Wrestling
- AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon Denied a ‘Beat Up John Cena’ Shirt Idea
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Knocking Himself Out in a TNA Match With Kenny Kingston