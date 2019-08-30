Toni Storm Expects to Steal the Show With Kay Lee Ray at TakeOver, Is Happy Piper Niven Joined NXT UK

– Pro Wrestling Sheet recently interviewed NXT UK women’s champion Toni Storm ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, and she discussed a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

Toni Storm on Kay Lee Ray: “We’ve wrestled each other everywhere. All over the world. A few hundred matches. I’ve known her for a very long time. Unfortunately things aren’t the way they were anymore, a lot of personal aspects have been brought into it, but at the same time … I know we’re gonna steal the show because we always have in the past. I don’t think I’ve ever had a better opponent. And we go back so long, I know it’s gonna be war. I know it’s gonna be a complete battle, but it’s gonna be fire.”

Storm on Piper Niven joining NXT UK: “I’m really glad that Piper Niven is finally with NXT UK. I’m so happy about that because I genuinely think she doesn’t get enough recognition. The talent in that woman is unbelievable and I really think it’s time for the world to really see just how important she is.”

Storm on Jack Starz being a hard worker: “I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as him [Starz]. Obviously he’s not in the highest position, but he’s actually a hidden gem. If you watch him train, and you watch how hard he works, I don’t think there’s anyone more deserving. He’s really underrated and there isn’t enough eyes on him. Those kinda things take time and he’ll eventually get the recognition he deserves cause it’s been a long time coming.”