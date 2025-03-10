wrestling / News

Toni Storm Comments On Victory Over Mariah May At AEW Revolution

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Toni Storm Image Credit: AEW

Timeless Toni Storm took to social media to comment on her bloody win over Mariah May at AEW Revolution. Storm, who defeated May in a bloody fight at Revolution, appeared in a post-show digital exclusive to comment on the win.

Storm said of May, “I miss her already! I do. Farewell, my love!”

Storm then blow a kiss before walking off.

