Toni Storm Comments On Victory Over Mariah May At AEW Revolution
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
Timeless Toni Storm took to social media to comment on her bloody win over Mariah May at AEW Revolution. Storm, who defeated May in a bloody fight at Revolution, appeared in a post-show digital exclusive to comment on the win.
Storm said of May, “I miss her already! I do. Farewell, my love!”
Storm then blow a kiss before walking off.
