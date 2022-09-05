Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out

Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury.

Storm was set to face Rosa at All Out for the Women’s World Title, but that match was pulled when Rosa went down due to injury. There is no known timetable for her return.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

