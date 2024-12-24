wrestling / News

Toni Storm Making ROH Debut On This Week’s ROH TV

December 24, 2024
Toni Storm ROH TV 12-26-24 Image Credit: ROH

Toni Storm is set to make her debut for ROH on this week’s episode of ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Storm will be in action on the December 26th show. Her opponent was not named.

The updated card for the show, which airs on HonorClub, is:

* Toni Storm vs. TBA
* The MIT expels a member

