Toni Storm Making ROH Debut On This Week’s ROH TV
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
Toni Storm is set to make her debut for ROH on this week’s episode of ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Storm will be in action on the December 26th show. Her opponent was not named.
The updated card for the show, which airs on HonorClub, is:
* Toni Storm vs. TBA
* The MIT expels a member
IT'S TONI TIME as the former #AEW Women's World Champion (whether she wants to admit it or not) #ToniStorm makes her Ring of Honor debut THIS THURSDAY on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/3ECF3gaEpC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 24, 2024
