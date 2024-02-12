Toni Storm Says Deonna Purrazzo Shouldn’t Be Jumping Line For a Title Shot

Toni Storm isn’t too happy that her former friend Deonna Purrazzo is using their past to get a title shot right away. Purrazzo is set to battle Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, and Storm talked in character on Talk is Jericho about the situation. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Purrazzo getting a title match: “That bitch. She storms in here demanding a title match because she used to be my friend, and yes that is true. We had many a wonderful time together in Japan. We lived together, on the floor…but as time goes on people drift apart, people move away, people become more successful than others.”

On Purrazzo using their friendship to get the title shot: “I have had many friends in this business, all of them less talented than me.”