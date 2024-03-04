Toni Storm Discusses AEW Revolution 2024 Victory

At AEW Revolution 2024, Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the AEW Women’s World Title.

Following the show, AEW released a Twitter video of Storm talking about the big win. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On the win: “Yes, another one for the scrapbook, Deonna? Why don’t you get a tattoo of that? Why don’t you get a tattoo of me dropping you on your head and cracking your bloody head open. Yes, a friend in need is a friend indeed, and a friend who wants my title is an idiot. Now go on, piss off back to New Jersey.”

On Mariah May keeping her old gear: “That won’t be necessary, darling. I won’t need all this where I’m going, for I am Toni Storm. My chin is up, my tits are out, and you will never be the same again. Come, Mariah, I have so much to show you.”