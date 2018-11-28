Toni Storm Discusses WWE Evolution, Winning The Mae Young Classic, and Potential Dream Matches

Toni Storm recently spoke with Sports Bible, discussing potential dream matches, winning the Mae Young Classic, working Evolution, and more…

On Her Dream Opponents From NXT US, RAW, And SmackDown: There’s so many! I’ve already faced Kairi Sane; I’ve already faced Shayna Baszler. I would love to step in there with the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, a very good friend of mine. I faced her in Japan, but I would like to see where she’s at now and see how far I can push myself. Bianca Blair, very incredible and very strong. Don’t know how I would do it, but I would find a way! I would say those two for now. I’ve always dreamt of having a match with Becky Lynch. I’ve always wanted that to happen. She said it at the 2017 Mae Young that she would love a match. And then I was speaking to Sasha [Banks] in a recent interview and she said she would love to step in the ring with me. Actually, kind of thinking about it that might be quite good!

On Wrestling At WWE Evolution & The Mae Young Classic: It was definitely a very stressful experience, very rewarding in the most incredible experience of my life, but the journey was hard. Because I made it to [the] semi-finals [in] 2017 and going into 2018 I was like, ‘well, if I get less than semi-finals, then that’s a knock on me.’ So I had so much pressure, so much drive and determination to get to the finals because that had sat with me for over a year and I was like, ‘I have to get to the finals. I have to win this thing.’ It’s all I need to do, so I just kept that vision in mind and it worked out for the best. Ha-ha!

On Working With Triple H: It’s incredible. He’s the man. He’s been there and he’s done it all. He’s someone who I was such a huge fan of for so many years and then I get to meet him, get advice from him, work with him. And it’s just incredible. I feel like in just a short time that I’ve been able to grab some advice off him I’ve learnt so much just from those little bits. I’m very lucky; I’m very blessed to be able to work with literally the best of the best and it’s helped me so much.

On A Potential NXT UK Women’s Tag Team Championship: Of course! I mean, I’ve always been quite the lone wolf throughout my entire career, but I can be quite friendly. I’m not sure who I would pick. That would take a lot of intricate thinking. It would definitely [be] only the best partner — someone that can keep me in line. Good luck to them. Ha-ha!

On Wrestling For NXT UK: We’ve had so many hidden gems in the women’s division in the UK that haven’t been able to, you know, be on the grand stage that is NXT UK in WWE. So, NXT UK is gonna be able to show the world what incredible hidden gems we have for women’s wrestling. There’s definitely a lot of pressure and it’s definitely very difficult to deal with because, yeah, there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders and a lot of pressure to be the best in any locker room. But I just keep doing my thing. I keep pushing through. I figured that if I can come from nothing in Australia all the way to NXT UK, then there’s no limit to what I can do. So I just need to keep pushing like I always have done.