Toni Storm Is Excited For Her Upcoming CMLL Debut at Arena Mexico

In an interview with CMLL Informa, Toni Storm spoke about her upcoming debut at Arena Mexico for tomorrow’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular and her excitement for it. She will face La Catalina in a match that was meant to happen earlier this month, but was delayed due to the weather.

She said: “I am very, very excited to come to Arena Mexico. I have never been before. I very much look forward to meeting all my Mexican fans who have been demanding that I come to Mexico City for years and years. I love Lucha Libre. I am known worldwide as the Lucha Whore, so I am happy that I can finally come to CMLL. I might never want to leave. I’ve been interested in a Lucha Libre championship my entire life, and it is a travesty that I haven’t had one yet, so soon I will become a new champion of Mexico. The last time that I had an enchilada, it reappeared fully formed in the toilet, so I’m very nervous, but I’m willing to take a chance. I’ll do whatever it takes to put on the grandest show of all time in Mexico City. Chin up, tits out, and watch for the shoe.“