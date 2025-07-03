Toni Storm Doesn’t Have a Favorite AEW Moment, Calls Hollywood Ending ‘Horrible Ordeal’

Toni Storm says that she doesn’t have a favorite moment from her AEW career yet, but noted that it’s not her “Hollywood Ending” with Mariah May. The AEW Women’s World Champion spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and during the conversation she was asked about her favorite moments. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her favorite AEW moments: “I don’t have a favorite. There have been so many scenes. So many films. So many moments. I couldn’t possibly pick one.”

On the Hollywood Ending: “I’m glad someone enjoyed it. I didn’t. Horrible ordeal. I’m glad it’s amusement for someone.”