WWE News: Toni Storm On Rising From Indie Scene To Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre Speaks After Rumble Win

– Toni Storm spoke with BT Sports after making her Royal Rumble debut last night. She had tears as she talked about coming so far from her days on the independent scene.

“It’s so unlike anything. It’s just, I’m so used to being that kid on the indies, ya know? I still feel exactly the same way I did when I first started and I was wrestling in front of 10 people, except it was the Royal Rumble, and I feel really blessed that I’ve been able to experience this. And it was cool being in there with girls that I was on the independent scene with as well, like Tegan Nox. It’s crazy, when I first met Tegan, we were on a show in front of 12 people in Manchester and we had to get changed behind cars in a parking lot, and we looked at each other before we went out and were like, ‘Oh my God, we legit made it, we’re in the Royal Rumble.’ I don’t believe this is happening and I probably never will.”

– Drew McIntyre spoke with BT Sports after his Royal Rumble win last night, saying he’s ready for the spotlight.