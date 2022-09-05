Toni Storm Says Interim Title Situation Is ‘Not Ideal,’ Talks Facing Thunder Rosa

Toni Storm is the interim AEW Women’s World Champion, and she weighed in on the “interim” aspect of that as well as being set to face Thunder Rosa during the All Out media scrum. Storm won the four-way match on last night’s show to win the interim championship, which sets her on a course to unify the titles against Rosa. Rosa was set to face Storm for the sole title at All Out before she was announced as injured a couple of weeks ago. You can check out Storm’s comments below, per Fightful:

On being her championship being an interim title: “It’s not ideal, but Thunder Rosa says she’s injured. Okay. When she says she’s not injured, she can come back and lose to me. That’ll be the end of that. Yeah, that’ll be that.”

On facing Rosa when they’ve been teammates thus far: “It’s kind of awkward because while this has been all going on, me and Thunder have formed kind of a friendship and we’ve formed quite a nice team, but I guess I want her to know that I’m not just going to sit in her corner and cheer for her and be her little friend. I came here to win championships. I didn’t come here to make friends. I’ll be cool and civil, but when she comes back, I’m going to whoop her ass.”

On the women’s division in AEW: “I can’t believe how phenomenal this women’s division is. I’ve never seen such a group of determined women before. To be the champion, to be a leader of all that, despite the pressure, it really is a huge honor for me. I love this locker room, I fell in love with it on my first day, the moment I walked in. Now, I’m the leader of it. I can’t wait to get in there with every single one of them and learn from all of them. By me doing everything I can to elevate these women, they’re elevating me.”