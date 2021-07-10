wrestling / News
Toni Storm Is Heading to SmackDown
Smackdown is about to be hit by a Storm, specifically one of the Toni variety. On Friday’s episode, it was announced via a vignette that NXT star Toni Storm is “coming soon” to the brand.
Storm, the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner and a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, has been working in NXT since returning to the US in October and was a part of the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match. You can see the vignette below:
TONI TIME IS COMING TO #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tY3zMPB28F
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 10, 2021
