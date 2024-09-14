– AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Toni Storm made a surprise appearance in a video message at today’s STARDOM event in Osaka, Japan. The former World of STARDOM Champion revealed that she will be challenging Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the upcoming STARDOM Golden Fight 2024 event on Saturday, October 5. The event will be held in Nagoya, Japan. You can see the video message of Storm’s challenge to Iwatani below.

Storm says in the video, “Did you forget about me? STARDOM, do you remember who I am? Because I have never forgotten you. I have done a lot in your land, and I will always respect Japanese pro wrestling, but there is one thing that I must do. In 2017, I became the World of Stardom Champion. Some say that it was a mistake. I must prove that it wasn’t. October 5, Nagoya, I challenge you, Mayu Iwatani, for the IWGP Women’s Championship!”

She added, “Maya-san, you are the icon of STARDOM! You are the icon of Joshi pro wrestling! But you couldn’t’ even wash my diaphragm! I will become IWGP Women’s Champion, and I will ruin your life! STARDOM is now timeless! Chin up! **** out! And watch for the shoe!”

Toni Storm lost the AEW Women’s World Title to her former protege, Mariah May, last month at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium. She’s been absent from AEW TV since her defeat.