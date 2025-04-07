Toni Storm Issues Statement After AEW Dynasty Win, Says She’ll Be At Dynamite

Toni Storm issued her traditional statement after retaining her Women’s Title at AEW Dynasty. Storm appeared on the post-show media scrum after she defeated Megan Bayne to retain her title and she issued a statement after the match.

Storm began, “Firstly, will the owner of the black and orange 1996 Dodge Intrepid with the license plate FTW please remove it from the loading dock. You’re blocking ring crew.”

She continued, “Secondly, I am proud to announce that April 24th, I have been invited to appear on the red carpet for the TCM Film Festival in Hollywood. TCM and AEW have the exact same demographic. I am officially a mainstream celebrity. This is a pivotal moment in our industry for wrestling to return to what it truly is, which is good, clean, wholesome family entertainment.”

Her third was an X-rated limerick about a man from Nantucket before she took questions. She then said that on Wednesday at Dynamite she will be addressing the entirety of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.