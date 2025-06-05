wrestling / News
Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster
June 5, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s Summer Blockbuster event. The company announced that next week’s show will also be a four-hour event much like this week’s show, and the first matches announced are:
* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart
Mercedes Mone on commentary
* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander vs. Hurt Syndicate
* Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* Mistico vs. TBA
* Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada sign contract for All In: Texas
