Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster

AEW has announced matches for next week’s Summer Blockbuster event. The company announced that next week’s show will also be a four-hour event much like this week’s show, and the first matches announced are:

* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart

Mercedes Mone on commentary

* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

* Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander vs. Hurt Syndicate

* Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* Mistico vs. TBA

* Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada sign contract for All In: Texas