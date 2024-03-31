wrestling / News

Toni Storm Kissed Mariah May On Tonight’s AEW Collision

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mariah May Toni Storm AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm got fans in a tizzy after she planted a kiss on Mariah May. During a backstage segment, Storm was informed that the #1 and #2 contenders would face each other on Wednesday’s Dynamite. This meant that Thunder Rosa would take on Mariah May for a women’s world title shot. When Storm learned that Mariah could prevent Rosa from challenging her, she kissed her. Mariah seemed to enjoy it.

