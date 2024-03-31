Toni Storm Kissed Mariah May On Tonight’s AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm got fans in a tizzy after she planted a kiss on Mariah May. During a backstage segment, Storm was informed that the #1 and #2 contenders would face each other on Wednesday’s Dynamite. This meant that Thunder Rosa would take on Mariah May for a women’s world title shot. When Storm learned that Mariah could prevent Rosa from challenging her, she kissed her. Mariah seemed to enjoy it.

#AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm reacts to the news that the women with the top 2 records in the Women's Division will clash for a future opportunity for the title! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/eGr3yfazeV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024