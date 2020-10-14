Toni Storm Making In-Ring Return on Tonight’s NXT

Toni Storm is making her return to the ring tonight on NXT. WWE has announced that Storm will compete on tonight’s show, her first match since March 7th when she faced Isla Dawn in an NXT UK dark match.

The announcement reads:

The incomparable Toni Storm has put the NXT Universe on notice. After a long, calculated absence from the squared circle, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion is looking for new opportunities and new opponents in a whole new scene.

But how will the tough-as-nails Superstar make her mark on the black-and-gold brand? Find out tonight as Storm returns to in-ring competition at 8/7 C on NXT!