Toni Storm & Mariah May Comment On Upcoming Match With Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa
Toni Storm & Mariah May took some shots at Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite. As noted, Rosa was revealed on AEW Collision as Purrazzo’s partner against the two for Wednesday’s show and Storm & May spoke about the matter in an AEW digital exclusive. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:
Storm on Rosa joining forces with Purrazzo: “Women supporting other women by hating other women. How progressive. What a fine team you both make. The one that had this very title and chose to give it up, the one that couldn’t take a hint. So we knocked that snatch in the hatch.”
May on the two: “Did you get a good look, Deonna? What were you looking for, anyway? Do you have glaucoma? Well, I’m the woman that dropped you on your head, and I’m gonna do it again. Thunder, nice to meet you. I’m Mariah May. I learned from the best. I’ve heard all about you, and you seem like a real winner.”
Storm on the match: “You two bottoms don’t know what you’ve got yourself into. Because this is one doubles act you cannot upstage. In case you were lost in my gaze, that means we accept.”
EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and @MariahMayX have some stern words for Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa ahead of their tag match this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/mTK80hvsTl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2024
