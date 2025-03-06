wrestling / News
Toni Storm & Mariah May Come Face to Face On AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm and Mariah May had a last face-to-face before their AEW Revolution match on Dynamite. The two were interviewed by Renee Paquette on Wednesday’s show and fired back and forth insults, as you can see below.
May spit in Storm’s face and blamed Storm for making her do it, and said Storm was nothing without her. She vowed to drag Storm to hell and Storm responded that May didn’t deserve the dignity of death and would be relegated to lifetime of mediocrity. She said that May’s career would continue as just good and not great, and that May could not compare to what a monster she had become and thus would be forgotten. They then stared off to end the segment.
May will challenge Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Revolution on Sunday.
