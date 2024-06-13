wrestling / News

Toni Storm Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Image Credit: AEW

Toni Storm will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Storm will face off with Alex Windsor on Friday night’s show in a non-title bout.

The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which will air live on TNT.

