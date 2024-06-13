wrestling / News
Toni Storm Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
Toni Storm will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that Storm will face off with Alex Windsor on Friday night’s show in a non-title bout.
The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which will air live on TNT.
We hear from the AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm as she speaks on #AEW #ForbiddenDoor and her title match against Mina Shirakawa.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#ToniStorm | @MariahMayx | #Luther pic.twitter.com/j1MdYWiEqa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 13, 2024
