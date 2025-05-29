Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone Have First Face-To-Face On AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone officially met for the first time on AEW TV during this week’s Dynamite. The main event segment saw Storm and Mone cut dueling promos as they prepare to face off for Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas. MOne has the title shot due to her victory in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals at Double or Nothing.

Mone came out first and called herself the greatest Owen Hart winner of all-time, saying that legends like Eddie Guererro and Owen Hart couldn’t compare to her, before Storm came to the ring. Mone said that the AEW fans are sick of all the black and white and want a champion full of color. Storm said that she’s waited so long for Mone, who has made history and remains undefeated, but has never spoken to her.

The two went back and forth and Mone said this Storm was different from the timid one she met 10 years ago, but that she’s been all around the world and has grown as well. Storm recounted how they both found success on the independent scene and then found who they’re supposed to be in AEW, but added that Mone wants all the titles but that she only needs the one she has which she has lived for, cried for, bled for and died for.

They continued to trade words before Mone offered a handshake. Storm accepted and smalled Mone. Mone tried to attack but Storm blocked her and Mone escaped.

AEW All In: Texas takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV.

