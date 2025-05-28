wrestling / News
Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone Face-To-Face, Hangman Page Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a couple of big segments for this week’s Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that AEW All In: Texas opponents Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm will have a face-to-face meeting, while Hangman Page will speak after winning a shot at Jon Moxley at All-In with his Double or Nothing win.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on TBS, is:
* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander
* We’ll hear from Hangman Page
* Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm meet face to face
TOMORROW! Wednesday, 5/28
El Paso, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
He’s earned a World Title shot at #AEWAllInTexas with his epic @owen_foundation Tournament win at #AEWDoN,
now we’ll hear from
Hangman Adam Page live on
Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/qXvtq9w0lu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2025
TOMORROW
El Paso, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Mercedes Moné Meets
Timeless Toni Storm
After their massive #AEWDoN wins, @owen_Foundation Tournament winner @MercedesVarnado meets World Champion Toni Storm face-to-face before #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/QyUkfojiml
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2025