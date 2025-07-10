Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone Trade Shots Ahead Of All In: Texas On AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone had a verbal showdown in the ring on AEW Dynamite ahead of their match at All In: Texas. Wednesday’s show saw Mone and Storm confront each other in the ring before they do battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Saturday’s show.

Mone initially sought a civil situation and called Storm out to the ring. Mone offered a civil toast, but to herself as the new champion, and Storm fired back saying that she thought she she knew who Mone was but was clearly wrong. She accused Mone of not being authentic and being a fraud, asking Mone what she was so afraid of.

MOne said that the two of them were nothing alike and she was better than Storm, noting that the more hated she is, the more she wins. Storm countered that Mone deserves all the titles in the world except hers and said Mone would go down as the woman who just couldn’t win the big one.

The two eventually parted ways when Mone escaped before Storm could attack her.