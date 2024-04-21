Toni Storm Sends Message To Thunder Rosa On AEW Collision

Toni Storm sent Thunder Rosa a final message before their AEW Dynasty match on last night’s episode of Collision. Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Rosa at Dynasty, and she appeared in a promo on last night show reacting to Rosa attacking her on Dynamite and mearking her up with makeup. You can see the promo below.

Storm said (per Fightful):

“I want this to be left in full color so you can see exactly what Thunder Rosa has done to me, and I want to make this perfectly clear. Thunder Rosa, you want to be a hero, hm? You want to be a martyr? You want to rally up the troops? There is nothing more disgusting that a wrestler who says they are not selfish. This is a business, not a charity. If you want to uplift women then you should have stayed a social worker. You may be a fighter, but I am a star.

“You don’t want this belt back because you once held it. You want it because of everything I made it to be while you couldn’t. This belt shines in my reflection. The leather smells because I sniff it. You, you bask in the glow of the sun that shines right out of my ass. You want to drag my soul to hell, Thunder Rosa? You better check the address sweetheart. I think you’ll find that hell is in my bedroom and I make love to my demons every bloody night. Don’t worry, at Dynasty, you can just watch.”