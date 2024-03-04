Toni Storm Mocks Deonna Purrazzo After AEW Revolution Win

Timeless Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo following her win at AEW Revolution, and she cut a promo on Purrazzo after the show. Storm and Mariah May appeared in a video posted to the AEW Twitter account in which Storm addressed her opponent and more. You can see the video below, plus highlights per Fightful:

On her win: “Yes, another one for the scrapbook, Deonna? Why don’t you get a tattoo of that? Why don’t you get a tattoo of me dropping you on your head and cracking your bloody head open. Yes, a friend in need is a friend indeed, and a friend who wants my title is an idiot. Now go on, piss off back to New Jersey.”

On May saying she didn’t know how she could repay her: “That won’t be necessary, darling. I won’t need all this where I’m going, for I am Toni Storm. My chin is up, my tits are out, and you will never be the same again. Come, Mariah, I have so much to show you.”