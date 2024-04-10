Toni Storm Mocks Thunder Rosa’s Back Injury, Says She Wasn’t Strong Enough To Carry Championship

Thunder Rosa was forced to give up the AEW Women’s World Championship two years ago after suffering a back injury. Toni Storm became interim champion and her reign was retroactively made official once Rosa relinquished her title. The two will now meet for the belt at AEW Dynasty, and Storm took shots at the former champion in an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful.

She said: “When it comes down to this [AEW Women’s Title], no friends. She was injured. She had to leave because she couldn’t handle the pressure of being champion. She had a back injury because she was not strong enough to carry this mountain of gold right here. I came in and became champion.“