Toni Storm Names The Master of Disguise as Her Favorite Movie

– Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of AEW All In Texas, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm revealed her favorite movie, and it was an unexpected choice. Storm picked the 2002 movie, The Master of Disguise, starring Dana Carvey, as her favorite film.

Speaking on the film, Storm stated, “The Master of Disguise starring Dana Carvey. The turtle man. Fan fact, that’s actually my favorite movie. I love that one. I love that modern film.” She continued, “That whole film is underrated. It got such bad reviews. I don’t understand why. That’s pure art if you ask me. It’s my all-time comfort film.” The 2002 film was a critical and commercial flop, but it’s found a prolific fan in Timeless Toni Storm.

Timeless Toni Storm picked up a huge win last Saturday at AEW All In Texas, beating TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and retaining her world title. It marked Mone’s first-ever singles defeat in AEW.

However, it looks like Athena is now targeting Storm next. Athena won the Casino Gauntlet Match at the same event, earning a title shot whenever she wants against the AEW Women’s World Champion.