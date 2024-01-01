wrestling / News
Toni Storm Says She’ll ‘Never Stop Banging’ In 2024
After her win over Riho at AEW Worlds End, Toni Storm has made a promise that she will ‘never stop banging’ as she enters the new year. During an interview with Lexy Nair, she said:
“Yes, I did exactly what I said I was going to do. I said I would squish her like the green grape that she is and that’s exactly what I did. I squished her in between my toes and made a terrible tasting wine. It is time to celebrate. We entered this year with a bang and we’re going into next year with a bang. I will bang, bang, and bang again. I will never stop banging.”
EXCLUSIVE: After successfully defending her #AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWWorldsEnd, “Timeless” Toni Storm looks forward to the competition in 2024.
Did you miss the #AEWWorldsEnd PPV? Order it right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/TiDZIQm5Hp
🌐: https://t.co/2USw7IAedK pic.twitter.com/Jc90AjFso6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 31, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sexual Harassment Policy, Can’t Speak To Chris Jericho Rumors
- Ted DiBiase Says Randy Savage Was the Cheapest Wrestler He Ever Travelled With
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Gives Notice to WWE, Will Be Leaving Company
- Kevin Nash Recalls How Angry Ric Flair Was Over Playing the Black Scorpion