Toni Storm Appears At NJPW Resurgence, Aids Juice Robinson Against Fred Rosser
Toni Storm made an appearance at NJPW Resurgence on Sunday to help Juice Robinson beat Fred Rosser in a street fight. Storm appeared at Sunday’s show in Long Beach, California to help her husband pick up the win, attacking him from behind and going for a low blow. Rosser revealed wearing a cup and put her in an airplane spin, but Robinson then hit his own low blow. Storm ended up breaking up a crossface by hitting Rosser with a bottle and then nailed the Storm Zero, after which Robinson hit a DDT onto a chair for the win.
"Invasion of #Tonistorm🔥
Live on #njpwworld PPV! ⇒https://t.co/1jAfO5ZEUs…#NJPW #njResurgence #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/C9AqGiWJV2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 22, 2023
