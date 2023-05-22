Toni Storm Appears At NJPW Resurgence, Aids Juice Robinson Against Fred Rosser

Toni Storm made an appearance at NJPW Resurgence on Sunday to help Juice Robinson beat Fred Rosser in a street fight. Storm appeared at Sunday’s show in Long Beach, California to help her husband pick up the win, attacking him from behind and going for a low blow. Rosser revealed wearing a cup and put her in an airplane spin, but Robinson then hit his own low blow. Storm ended up breaking up a crossface by hitting Rosser with a bottle and then nailed the Storm Zero, after which Robinson hit a DDT onto a chair for the win.