Toni Storm Says NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Would ‘Change the Entire Division’

Toni Storm is very bullish on the idea of a potential NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, saying in an interview that it would “change the entire division.” Storm spoke with SportsKeeda for a new interview and was asked about reports that one of William Regal’s two big announcements for this week’s NXT is the addition of a Women’s Tag Team Championship for the brand. You can check out highlights below:

On the potential impact of NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: “If that happens, like, that’s going to change the entire division. I mean, we’ve got more women than we ever have. So it’s going to be entertaining as hell. Like if that’s the case… it might as well just be all women (laughs).”

On the idea of an all-women brand in WWE: “I’m not opposed to that either. A whole show about me (laughs)! But yeah, this [NXT Women’s Tag Titles] is going to raise the stakes and make the competition even higher, if this is what’s happening. I get nervous when William Regal is going to announce something because you just know it’s going to be good.”