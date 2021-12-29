Toni Storm On Differences Between NXT & WWE Main Roster, Reason She Doesn’t Use Twitter

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm discussed the reason she doesn’t use Twitter, the differences between NXT and the WWE main roster, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Toni Storm on her current character in WWE: “For the first time ever, I feel like I’m actually truly being myself. I feel like I’m giving the real me out there and I’m not portraying an act anymore. Not that I ever was, but I feel more real and honest about who I’m giving you, who I’m giving the WWE Universe. I’m being myself out there. “

On the reason she doesn’t use Twitter: “Twitter is what it is. It’s a useful, powerful tool, but at the same time, it’s not the wrestling I fell in love with. When I was a kid, I would watch my favorite WWE superstars, and I wouldn’t know anything about them. I like that. I liked the mystique of that and it made me obsessed with them and made me want to become them, and now here I am one of them. I don’t like giving too much out there in the world of social media. I’m just Toni Storm curtain to curtain. If you knew the basic real me, I wouldn’t be as interesting [laughs]. I don’t want you to know how lame I actually am. I’m trying to be a star for you guys.”

On when she found out she was being called up to SmackDown and the differences between NXT and the WWE main roster: “I was just cruising along in NXT minding my own business and I got called in for a few dark matches and didn’t think too much of it, didn’t want to get too excited because every time, it never works out. So I went along with it, did a few dark matches, did my best, and then next thing I know, I’m on SmackDown and it’s been a crazy ride ever since. My whole life has changed. I’m a different person, a whole different being. It’s a whole new set of challenges, it’s been a whole new learning curve for me. I have this undying respect for this industry, it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life but now, I’m like, ‘Oh wow, I have so much respect for what people do up here.’ It really is just top-notch quality. I’m just putting everything into bettering myself and showing I can hang here…..I didn’t know till the day of. Wrestling is so crazy like that, right? I just feel like everything that’s happened so far, even before I was even here, was like, ‘Oh okay, this is happening. It’s so exciting and an adrenaline rush all the time. I didn’t really know what to do. I just kind of fluffed around. I don’t want to talk about it in case it doesn’t happen. I didn’t really say much. I didn’t get my hopes up or anything. This is like the ultimate goal, my life dream, so hearing about it, I’ll believe it when I see it. Then I turned up to work next week and was like, ‘Oh okay, it’s happening.”

