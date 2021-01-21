wrestling / News
Toni Storm Pays Tribute to Mick Foley on NXT, Foley Responds
Toni Storm had a little tribute to Mick Foley on this week’s episode of NXT, and the WWE Hall of Famer noticed. Last night’s show saw Storm team with Mercedes Martinez in a losing effort against Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro in the first round of the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Storm wore Cactus Jack-styled boots and shared a pic of them on Instagram
In response, Foley posted to Twitter:
“Look at Toni Storm paying a little tribute to #CactusJack on @WWENXT Thanks Toni!”
Look at Toni Storm paying a little tribute to #CactusJack on @WWENXT
Thanks Toni! pic.twitter.com/51dpofhCUD
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 21, 2021
