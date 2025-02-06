Toni Storm Portrays Mariah May, Picks Up Win On AEW Dynamite

Timeless Toni Storm played the role of Mariah May for her match with Queen Aminata on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Storm face Aminata in the ring. However, it was announced by Justin Roberts that Storm would be playing the role of May for the match. Storm came out to May’s theme song and was costumed in the AEW Women’s World Champion’s former ring gear. She picked up the win over Aminata with May’s Mayday finisher.

Strom will challenge May for the Women’s World Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia.