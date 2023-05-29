Toni Storm On A Possible Rematch With Jamie Hayter, Possibly Facing Mercedes Mone

Toni Storm is the new AEW Women’s World Champion after Double or Nothing, and she weighed in on a possible rematch with Jamie Hayter or facing Mercedes Mone. Storm talked in the post-show media scrum about her win and what’s next for the Outcasts; you can check out some highlights below:

On a possible rematch with Hayter when she’s back at full strength: “Is she ever gonna be full strength again after what I’ve done to her? I really don’t think so. No, in fact I think she might quit. I think she’s done. I think that’s it, do you seriously think we’re gonna see her again? I’m just gonna put her through hell all over again. So yeah, that’s it. Congrats guys, Jamie Hayter’s done! Jamie Hayter’s done. It’s great, it’s a wonderful thing. I’m so happy, it’s good.”

On the title win being a fulfillment of the Outcast’s goals: “Oh yeah, this will probably be one of many. When we said we were talking over AEW, we seriously meant it. Yeah no, we’re not d**king around. And the reign of terror is just gonna continue. This is just the beginning to be honest.”

On potentially facing or teaming with Mercedes Mone: “Either. I mean, I don’t know about the group. I don’t know if she’s Outcast material, but I’ll whup her ass as well. Break her other foot. That’ll be good.”

