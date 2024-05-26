Toni Storm Promises To Make Serena Deeb A Victim at AEW Double or Nothing

During a promo on tonight’s AEW Collision (from last Wednesday), Toni Storm spoke about her match with Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing and promised to “make her a victim.” She also referenced Deeb’s seizures that kept her out of the ring for over a year.

She said: “Serena Deeb. This isn’t for you. This is for everyone like you. This is for everyone that thinks because they’ve had a sad life it entitles them to some kind of reward. Nothing happens for a reason, darling. Things just happen. If everything happened for a reason, then there would be one main event at Double or Nothing, and it would be me talking for 40 minutes while you all sit around and analyze my words like a Zapruder film. But no, instead, I have to fight for my life against a woman who thinks twitching on the floor is a sign from the universe that she should keep wrestling. You want to be a victim? I will make you a victim. I will make your three seizures feel like a Sunday stroll in the bloody park. The saddest part about your life is that you thought it had any meaning at all. Don’t worry. In your obituary, they will mention that you once lost to the champ.”