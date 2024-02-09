wrestling / News
Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
Toni Storm will battle Queen Aminata on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that Storm will face off with Aminata on Saturday’s episode, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
This Saturday@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama@AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm vs Queen Aminata
Ahead of her #AEWRevolution title match vs #1 ranked @DeonnaPurrazzo, the champ collides vs rising star @amisylle SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/ASLjzootJl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2024
